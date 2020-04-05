Insider Buying: Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) Insider Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) insider Donald (Don) Elgie purchased 10,500 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £18,795 ($24,723.76).

Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. Kape Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.85 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.30.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

