Insider Buying: Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) Insider Acquires 10,500 Shares of Stock

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE) insider Donald (Don) Elgie purchased 10,500 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £18,795 ($24,723.76).
Shares of LON:KAPE opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00. Kape Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.85 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 155.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.30.
