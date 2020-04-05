Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 740

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 791 ($10.41) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital cut shares of Informa to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 742.40 ($9.77).

INF opened at GBX 363.70 ($4.78) on Wednesday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 752.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 1,600 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,520 ($9,892.13).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

