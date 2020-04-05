INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.20. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

