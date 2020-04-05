Independent Research Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Independent Research set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €4.05 ($4.71).

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €4.04 ($4.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a one year high of €9.58 ($11.14). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

