Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IMV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

NYSE IMV opened at $1.69 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IMV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

