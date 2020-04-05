Imv Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for IMV in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IMV’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

IMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMV opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. IMV has a 1-year low of C$1.98 and a 1-year high of C$6.69.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

