Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

IMO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,723,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,439,000 after purchasing an additional 871,244 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 700,300 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 323,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 323,022 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.