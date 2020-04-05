Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at CIBC

Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $2.70 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of IPMLF stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.21.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

