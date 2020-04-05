IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 60.3% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Allbit and Gate.io. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $7,098.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OEX, CoinTiger, LBank, Allbit, Cashierest, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

