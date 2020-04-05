IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 725 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IG Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 732.40 ($9.63).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 667.50 ($8.78) on Thursday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 662.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 658.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

