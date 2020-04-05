Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.80. Ideal Power shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

