Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ibstock from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 254.71 ($3.35).

IBST stock opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.84. The company has a market capitalization of $607.34 million and a P/E ratio of 9.28. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Ibstock’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish bought 30,311 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11). Also, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87).

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

