iAnthus Capital (IAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iAnthus Capital (CVE:IAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a report on Monday, February 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of iAnthus Capital in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

