Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 620143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

