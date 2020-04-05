HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 440 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut HSBC to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 511.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 570.78. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

