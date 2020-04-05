HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 550.67 ($7.24).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 570.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

