Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) Insider Purchases £24,750 in Stock

Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) insider Michael Cawley acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,557.22).

HSW opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.11. Hostelworld Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 35.75 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Hostelworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Hostelworld Group to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

