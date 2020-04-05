Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SVC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $755.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

