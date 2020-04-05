Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $777.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.45. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.11 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 402,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.