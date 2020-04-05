Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,001 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) target price (down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price (up previously from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,295.67 ($17.04).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 840.40 ($11.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 49.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.01%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13). Also, insider Caroline Foulger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,929.23).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

