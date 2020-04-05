Hiscox (LON:HSX) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSX. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($18.09) price target (down previously from GBX 1,410 ($18.55)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hiscox to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,295.67 ($17.04).

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 840.40 ($11.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.69. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

