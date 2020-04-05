Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of HGV opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.22.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.