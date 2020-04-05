Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HKMPY opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

