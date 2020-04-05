Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

