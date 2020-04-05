Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Shares of HES stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at $663,712.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after acquiring an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,405,000 after acquiring an additional 150,465 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

