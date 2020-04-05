Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

HLX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of HLX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

