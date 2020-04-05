Helical (LON:HLCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Helical to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Numis Securities downgraded Helical to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Helical from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of HLCL stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Wednesday. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.43 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540 ($7.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $389.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 422.34.

In other news, insider Joe Lister bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £9,888 ($13,007.10).

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

