Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HSII stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $42.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $5,198,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

