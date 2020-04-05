Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 3,686,490 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,361,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

About Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

