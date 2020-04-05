Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $20.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 3,686,490 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.
In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.97.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.
About Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.