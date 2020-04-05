Head to Head Survey: Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) versus Idera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IDRA)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Gene Biotherapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 550.41%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -52.08% -32.33%

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 25.97 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.78

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also provides Excellagen technology platform, a FDA-approved flowable dermal matrix for advanced wound care treatment, as well as serves as a delivery platform for small molecule drugs, proteins, and biologics. In addition, the company develops a medical data analytics technology platform, which offers products for the life insurance and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as Cardium Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. in March 2014. Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gene Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.