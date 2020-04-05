HBT Financial’s (NASDAQ:HBT) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 8th

HBT Financial’s (NASDAQ:HBT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 8th. HBT Financial had issued 8,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $132,800,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of HBT Financial’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HBT Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

HBT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $264.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

