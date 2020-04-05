Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.63

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $11.64. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

