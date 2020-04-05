Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €270.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDI. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €175.22 ($203.74).

Shares of WDI opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €121.13.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

