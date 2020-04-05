Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Hastings Group to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.92 ($2.62).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 181.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

