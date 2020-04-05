Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 208

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) price objective (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hastings Group to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.92 ($2.62).

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.45) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 171.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

