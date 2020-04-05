Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Harsco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of HSC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

