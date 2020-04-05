Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

