Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.29.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

