Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given New GBX 185 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt raised Hammerson to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 226.38 ($2.98).

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 53.92 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The firm has a market cap of $413.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.67.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hammerson will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($15,004.89). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Insiders purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 over the last three months.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

