H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.64. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

