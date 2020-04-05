H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of H & R Block in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from to in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. H & R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. H & R Block’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in H & R Block by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 123,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

