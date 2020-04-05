Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $4.50. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 202,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 103,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.