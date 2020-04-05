Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.59

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $4.50. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 202,000 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.19%.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM)
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
