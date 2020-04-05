Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

