Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.76.
Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Company Profile
Featured Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.