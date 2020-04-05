GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

AVAL opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

