Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 512268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

