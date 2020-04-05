Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Lowered to $17.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

GBX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $13.12 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

