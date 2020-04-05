Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Great Thunder Gold shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 19,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market cap of $5.04 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

