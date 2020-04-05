Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.45

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.45 and traded as low as $10.38. Gray Television shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 4,100 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTN.A. TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

