Graft 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Graft has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $80,302.26 and approximately $29.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00793831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

