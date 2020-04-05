Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €55.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.50 ($65.70) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.71 ($58.96).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

